The family circle of the late Annie Grattan wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev Shaw Thompson and Dr Lena Morrow for their prayers and kind words of comfort at the Funeral Service, and to the organist Mrs Elizabeth McDonald. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Lurgan Hospital, the Carers, District Nurses and Doctors and Staff of Dromore Group Surgery for all their care and attention. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent cards of sympathy and attended the funeral or helped in any way. Our sincere thanks to the Ladies of Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church for the refreshments following the Funeral Service. Also to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Banbridge Leader on June 4, 2019