|
|
|
PRENTICE Annette Died 6th June 2019 (peacefully) at Corriewood Private Clinic Castlewellan in her 58th year. R.I.P. Dearly loved daughter of the late Johnnie and Anne Prentice (formerly of Rampart Street, Dromore Co Down) and much loved sister of Maureen and Barbara. Requiem Mass took place in St Colman's Church Dromore on Sunday 9th June followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Alzheimer's Research UK. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law Martin and Adrian, nephews, nieces, their families and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on June 11, 2019
Read More