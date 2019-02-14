|
Mrs Winnie Stevenson of Staveley has passed away at The Staveley Centre, Chesterfield, aged 98.
Born in Stanfree , Winnie has been a local resident all her life.
She was predeceased by her husband Cecil Stevenson and her only child Maureen. She leaves four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Winnie worked as a barmaid and in later years she enjoyed working at her local The Double top in Inkersall.
She enjoyed music and singing, reading, word search and other puzzles, watching sport especially Wimbledon.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 20 February at 12.30pm at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors :Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
