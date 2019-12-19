|
Mrs Winifred Brown Inkersall Mrs Winifred Brown , of Inkersall, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 97.
Born at Nuneaton, she left Warwickshire for Chesterfield following marriage to Ken in 1947. Known as Win, she lived in Staveleyfor two years before spending the last 70 years in Inkersall.
Win, who was predeceased by Ken in 2006, leaves a daughter Brenda, a son Malc, a son-in-law Alan, a daughter-in-law Lilian, grandchildren Neil, Vicki, Shelby and Steven and a great-grandson Lucas.
She worked in a munitions factory in Hinckley during the Second World War and, after moving to Chesterfield, worked at Robinsons factory and then as an assembler for Wye Electronics in Brimington .
Win loved her home and family life and had a passion for dancing. She and Ken regularly attended ballroom and sequence dances at the Speedwell Rooms and she remained active, taking part in line-dancing sessions at Arkwright Miners' Welfare until she was aged 90. Win was also a member of a country and western music club at Renishaw Miners' Welfare.
Win enjoyed family holidays on the south coast, trips to Bakewell, shopping, cooking, reading novels - especially by Josephine Cox, and watching Wimbledon and Strictly Come Dancing on television.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm on Friday 27 December 2019, followed by a wake at the Olde House in Newbold which all mourners are welcome to attend. Donations given in memory of Win will go to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019