WILDGOOSE William Robert (Bill) Of Glapwell, aged 75.
Angela and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages, cards and flowers. All donations received following the funeral service on December 10, 2019, will go to Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Centre.
Bill sadly leaves a loving wife Angela, sons James, Alan, Anthony and Terry, daughters-in-law Louise, Tessa, Lindsey and ten grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were by Stubbins & Hope, Bolsover.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019