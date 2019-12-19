Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
William Hindle

William Hindle Notice
Mr William Hindle Newbold Mr William McKechnie Hindle, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 30 years, William served with the Royal Air Force for 34 years, was Burser for RNIB College for 10 years and had been retired for 20 years.
His interests included travelling, sport, running for the Air Force when younger, worked for Citizens Advice and sat on Adoption Panel post retirement.
William leaves his wife Audrey, sons Graham, Adrian and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Jeanette.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 7, 2019, St John's Church, Newbold, at 11.00am, followed by commital at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
