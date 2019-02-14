|
Mr William Arthur Dakin, of Chesterfield, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.
Born at Pilsley and a resident of Chesterfield for 51 years, Arthur was an engineering draughtsman at Bryan Donkin, with 45 years service until his retirement.
He was a member of North East Derbyshire Motor Club and latterly Eastwood Park Bowling Club. He also enjoyed watching football, cricket and horse racing.
Arthur leaves his wife Angela, son
Nigel and two granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 22, 2019, at All Saints Church, Wingerworth, at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
