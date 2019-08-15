|
Mrs Wendy Bagshaw of Old Whittington has passed away at home, aged 60.
Born in Exeter, Wendy has been a local resident for approximately 36 years.
She was a nurse who worked for the 111 service. Her hobbies included reading, travelling in her motor home, coffee dates and shopping.
Wendy is survived by her husband Philip Bagshaw, her children Sam and Jo, step children Lizzie and Rachel, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium , Brimington on August 19, 2019 at 10.30am.
Funeral directors; Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.(01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019