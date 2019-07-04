|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Walter Edmund Farrow of Newbold has passed away at home, aged 89.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Mavis Farrow in 2014. He is survived by son David, daughter Jane, three grandsons, one granddaughter and five great-grandchildren.
Walter worked as a landscape gardener and prior to that as a foundry man, retiring 28 years ago.
Walter enjoyed gardening and had an allotment for many years, he also enjoyed current affairs and socialising.
A requiem service will take place at the Annunciation Church, Spencer Street ,on Thursday 11th July ,at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Funeral directors :B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019