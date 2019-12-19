|
Mrs Vivienne Hill Bolsover Mrs Vivienne Hill of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 83.
Vivienne was a lifelong local resident who was retired for almost 30 years, previously she ran a grocery shop with Cyril for 21 and half years.
She was interested in holidays, jigsaws, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.
Vivienne was predeceased by her husband Cyril. She is survived by daughter Janette, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ryan and Megan.
The funeral service will take place on December 21, 2019 at Brimington Crematorium at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019