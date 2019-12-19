|
|
|
Mrs Violet Holland Tupton Mrs Violet Holland of Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 93.
Born in Arkwright Town, Violet worked her early years in service at The Wheat Sheaf, Baslow then onto Ashgate Hospice as an auxilliary, then in later years a cleaner and home help.
Violet was a family lady who loved baking, cooking, reading, knitting and family holidays.
Violet was predeceased by her husband Jack. She is survived by sons David, Michael, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Bryan, daughters-in-law Fay and Joyce, grandchildren Domonie, John, Casey and Martin, great-grandchildren Charlie, Harry, Miles and Fearn.
The funeral service will take place on Friday December 27, 2019 at
Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare,
13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. (01246 822142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019