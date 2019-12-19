Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
09:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Holland

Notice Condolences

Violet Holland Notice
Mrs Violet Holland Tupton Mrs Violet Holland of Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 93.
Born in Arkwright Town, Violet worked her early years in service at The Wheat Sheaf, Baslow then onto Ashgate Hospice as an auxilliary, then in later years a cleaner and home help.
Violet was a family lady who loved baking, cooking, reading, knitting and family holidays.
Violet was predeceased by her husband Jack. She is survived by sons David, Michael, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Bryan, daughters-in-law Fay and Joyce, grandchildren Domonie, John, Casey and Martin, great-grandchildren Charlie, Harry, Miles and Fearn.
The funeral service will take place on Friday December 27, 2019 at
Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare,
13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. (01246 822142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -