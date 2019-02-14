|
Mrs Vera May Coupe, of Bolsover, has passed away at Maun View Nursing Home, Mansfield, aged 98.
Born in Twickenham, London and a resident of Bolsover for 73 years, Vera was a retired Coalite employee.
Her interests included dancing, cake making and decorating.
Vera was predeceased by her husband Douglas Arnold Coupe. She leaves son Alexander Douglas Coupe and his partner Mary, daughter Julie Smith and her husband Charlie, one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 21, 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, at 3.15pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
