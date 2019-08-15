|
Mrs Valerie Featherstone of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Valerie was predeceased by her husband Keith Featherstone. She is survived by her son Kev, daughter Karen,six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Valerie was born in Liverpool and has been a local resident for 63 years.
She was a Registered Nurse who retired in 1997 from Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Valerie was an active member of Hasland Methodist Church. She was interested in theatre, having holidays with friends and spending time with her family.
The funeral will take place at Hasland Methodist Church on Friday August 23, 2019, at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019