Mrs Valerie Edwards Stonegravels Mrs Valerie Edwards (nee Pointon), of Stonegravels, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 55.
Born at North Wingfield, Val lived in Matlock for a time before moving to Grangewood, Chesterfield, and then Stonegravels four years ago.
She leaves husband Gareth, her mother Josie, sister Sandra, brother James, a nephew and two nieces.
Val had worked mainly as a cleaner for family clients in Matlock and Chesterfield, and at Matlock post office during the 1990s.
Her interests included vegetable gardening and cooking, shopping and holidays abroad, especially the Meditteranean. Val loved dining in Italian restaurants, relaxing in her garden and walking her dogs, and used to breed Yorkshire terriers. She also enjoyed reading romantic novels, especially by Nicholas Sparks, watching Elvis tribute bands, listening to songs by Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash and watching Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders on television.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.50pm on Thursday December 19, 2019, followed by a wake at the Lockoford Inn, Tapton. Donations given in memory of Val at the service will go to the British Diabetic Association.
Funeral directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 238383)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019