Mrs Valerie Bannister Old Whittington Mrs Valerie June Bannister, of Old Whittington, has passed away at home, aged 79.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident locally for 37 years, Valerie was a mum, nanna and housewife.
Her interests included spending time with her grandchildren and reading.
Valerie leaves her husband Harold, sons and daughter Gary, Paul, Julie and Lee, 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 20, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
