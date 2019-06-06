|
WHEELDON
-WRIGHT
Stuart Passed away suddenly
on 28th May,
aged 74 years.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Ann, children Rebecca and John, sister Lynne, mother-in-law Joyce, nieces Caroline and Joy, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Harry and Molly as well as many other family members and friends.
Service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church Eckington on Wednesday 19th June at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations payable to 'Yorkshire Air Ambulance' may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Eckington Funeral Home, 1, Market St, S21 4EG, or online at www.johnheath.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2019
