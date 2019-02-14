|
Mr Steven Blore, of Clay Cross, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 43.
Born at Chesterfield, he lived in Pilsley as a boy but spent most of his life in Holmewood, moving to Clay Cross five years ago.
Steve leaves a partner Justine, a daughter Jordan, brothers Wayne and Dean and his father Tony. He was predeceased by his mother Carol.
He worked at Bestwicks cold store on Holmewood industrial estate after leaving school before working for 22 years as a scaffolder for various companies, latterly with Selmac.
He enjoyed fishing at Hardwick pond, shooting, keeping dogs, holidays in Benidorm, caravan breaks, melodic rock music and watching documentaries and boxing on television.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.10pm on Thursday, February 21, with donations given in memory of Steve going to the Macmillan unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
