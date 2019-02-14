Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Mr Stanley (Stan) Albans, of Cliff House Care Home, Cliff Hill, Clowne, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
A lifelong resident of Clowne, Stan started work at the age of 14 as a farmhand. He then joined his brother Edwin, as a window cleaner in Clowne and worked at Coalite from 1976 until his retirement in 1989.
His interests included gardening in his younger years and enjoyed dominoes with his friends in his retirement.
Stan was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2004 and leaves sons Michael and Wayne, stepson Paul, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 25, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 1.50pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK.
Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Worksop (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
