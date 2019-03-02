Home

Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Stanford Edmund Revill of The Crescent, Brimington has passed away at Ravensworth Care Home, aged 89.
Known as Stan The Man, he worked as a coal miner at Spa Mines until his retirement. Stan liked greyhound racing, horse racing, loved playing the piano at Chesterfield pubs, clubs and parties and at home, he was also a big animal lover and loved spending time on holidays with family and friends in Skegness.
Stan leaves his wife Mrs Eileen Revill, son Lionel and partner Jackie, daughter Lynn and husband Malcolm, grandchildren Lee and Dawn, great grandchild Sam.
The funeral date and time has not yet been confirmed, please telephone W Eyre & Sons for further details.
Funeral Directors : W.Eyre and Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.(01246 822451)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 2, 2019
