|
|
|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Sonja Florence Leake of North Wingfield has passed away at home, aged 81.
Sonja was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey Leake. She is survived by daughters Julie Ransom, Claire Betts, sons-in-law David Ransom and Lance Betts, grandchildren Jade Ransom, Sasha Wright, Heather Ransom, Ansley Wright, Paris Wright and great-grandson Kyan-Lee.
Sonja was retired. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family .
The funeral will take place on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11.00am at Eckington Parish Church, followed by burial at Eckington Cemetery.
Funeral Directors; J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge , 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 31, 2019