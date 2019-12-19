|
Mrs Shirley White Morton Mrs Shirley Dorothy Patricia White, of Morton Grange Nursing Home, Morton, has passed away at the nursing home, aged 86.
A lifelong resident of Morton, Shirley was retired having previously worked as a school secretary at Stonebroom School and Clay Cross Company before that.
Her interests included cats, music, watching television and nature.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband John and leaves son Edward, granddaughter Sophie, great-grandchildren Amelia and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019