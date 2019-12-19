Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley White

Notice Condolences

Shirley White Notice
Mrs Shirley White Morton Mrs Shirley Dorothy Patricia White, of Morton Grange Nursing Home, Morton, has passed away at the nursing home, aged 86.
A lifelong resident of Morton, Shirley was retired having previously worked as a school secretary at Stonebroom School and Clay Cross Company before that.
Her interests included cats, music, watching television and nature.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband John and leaves son Edward, granddaughter Sophie, great-grandchildren Amelia and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -