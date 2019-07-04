Home

Sheila Taylor Notice
Mrs Sheila Taylor, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Sheila was a mum, grandma and housewife.
Her interests included football (watching all sports), bingo, crosswords and quizzes.
Sheila leaves her sons Stephen and Andrew, daughter Lesley, grandchildren Charlie, Hannah, Sarah, Oliver and Lewis.
The funeral service takes place on July 8, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
