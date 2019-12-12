Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson Bros Ltd
10 Church Hill
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
01773 811371
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
13:00
Holy Trinity Church
Brackenfield
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
14:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Tannert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Tannert

Notice Condolences

Sheila Tannert Notice
Mrs Sheila Tannert Ogston Mrs Sheila Tannert, of Ogston, Higham, Alfreton, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, aged 65.
Born at Holbrook and a resident of Ogston for 13 years, Sheila was a company director until her retirement.
Her interests included dog training, knitting and reading.
Sheila leaves her husband Michael.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 11, 2019, Holy Trinity Church, Brackenfield, at 1pm, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium, at 2pm.
Any donations in lieu of flowers will be given to various dogs trusts.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros Ltd (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -