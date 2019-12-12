|
Mrs Sheila Tannert Ogston Mrs Sheila Tannert, of Ogston, Higham, Alfreton, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, aged 65.
Born at Holbrook and a resident of Ogston for 13 years, Sheila was a company director until her retirement.
Her interests included dog training, knitting and reading.
Sheila leaves her husband Michael.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 11, 2019, Holy Trinity Church, Brackenfield, at 1pm, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium, at 2pm.
Any donations in lieu of flowers will be given to various dogs trusts.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros Ltd (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019