Mr Shaun William Britton, of Brimington, Chesterfield,
has passed away at home, aged 50.
Born at Scarsdale Hospital, Chesterfield and a resident locally for approximately four years.
Shaun had a few jobs over the years, two of which were
Meridian at Bolsover and Tesco warehouse at Barlborough, finishing there due to ill health.
He liked computers, he loved the old Star Trek, music of Queen and films.
Shaun leaves his brother Steve and sister Sarah, children Mollie, Jessica, Ellie, Kaine and Lucas,
stepchildren Kieran and Courtney, mother June.
The funeral service takes place on Monday July 29, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Donations to Church on the Bus.
Everyone is welcome after the service at The Blue Bell, Bolsover.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 18, 2019