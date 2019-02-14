Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Sandra Gilbody

Miss Sandra (Sandi) Catherine Gilbody, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Sandi was a retired administrator.
She loved showing her beloved dogs Devon and Brett and won many rosettes. Her interests also included crosswords, bingo and she loved going to clubs with her friends Mary, Iris, Lil, Iris and Jean.
The funeral service takes place on February 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
