|
|
|
Mr Russell John Cole Wilson of Danesmoor has passed away at Royal Hospital, Chesterfield, aged 76.
Russell is survived by his daughter Lesley, grandchild James, sister Glen, nephew Paul, Maureen, son-in-law Mick, Shelli, Tom, Daisy and Grace.
Russell was born in Bretby and was a local resident for 74 years.
He served in the Royal Navy for nine years from 1960 to 1969 and worked at Biwater Pipes as a maintenance fitter foreman from 1969 to 2001.
Russell was interested in football and walking, he completed the Three Peaks, Coast to Coast, West Highland Way and Pennine Way, he liked spending time with his family and pub quizzes.
The funeral will take place on Monday September 30, 2019 at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium ,Brimington.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019