Notice Condolences Mrs Ruby Lisewski, of Brampton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.

Born in Brampton, she also lived briefly in Newbold after marrying, before returning to Brampton where she lived for the rest of her life.

Ruby was predeceased by her husband Henryk in 1997 and leaves a son Peter, daughter Christine, daughter-in-law Joanne, son-in-law Kevin, granddaughters Emma and Nicola and brothers Charles and Rex.

She started work at the Trebor factory after leaving school and went on to work for many years at Robinsons. She was a member of the bereavement support group at the Annunciation Church and served on the committee at Robinsons retirement club.

Ruby loved spending time with her family most of all and took pride in her home and garden. She also enjoyed visiting garden centres for a coffee, family trips to the countryside and historic buildings and feeding the wild birds in her garden.

In years gone by Ruby enjoyed dancing with Henryk at the Polish club in Chesterfield and evenings playing bingo with the family at Chester Street Miners Welfare.

A funeral service is due to take place at the Annunciation Church at 11am on Monday February 18, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ruby may be made to Ashgate Hospice at the end of the service.

Funeral directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 238383). Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019