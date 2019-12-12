|
|
|
Mrs Ruby Ellis Somersall Mrs Ruby Grace Ellis, of Somersall, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 98.
Born in Stafford and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 60 years, Ruby was an office worker at Staffordshire C.C. until her marriage in 1959, when she became a housewife.
She played tennis and badminton into her 70's and then continued to enjoy watching tennis on the television.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband Francis William Ellis, she leaves daughter Carolyn, son David, grandchildren Colette, Nicole and Sophie.
The funeral service takes place on December 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019