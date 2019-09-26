Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
Brimington Crematorium
Mr Roy Inns, of Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born at Brampton and a lifelong local resident, Roy was a miner for 42 years, 39 of those at Markham Colliery, until retirement.
His interests included fishing, Chesterfield Football Club and he was a singer in his younger days.
Roy leaves his wife Lottie, son Neil, daughters Linda Lawson and Claire Cannon, grandchildren Sam and Scott Lawson, Rosie, Molly and Teresa
Cannon, Charley Inns and great-grandchildren Zac Smith, Arthur and Edmund Worrall.
The funeral service takes place on Friday October 4, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
