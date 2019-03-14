|
|
|
Mr Roy Vincent Bennett of Staveley passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.
Roy was predeceased by his wife Jennifer Ann Bennett and son Daryl. He is survived by his sons and daughters Graham, Debra, Dale, Shaun and Kelly, grandchildren Lee, Rachael, Donna, Carla, Liam, Lauren, Caitlen, Elisha, Brandon, Harley, Alexia and Lillie and great grandchildren Kelsey, Daniel, William, Kyra, Kai, Layla, Kiessa May and George.
Roy was a lifelong Chesterfield resident. He joined the Navy after leaving school, where he served on The HMS Upstart. He then worked as a coal miner until retiring from Ireland Colliery. He finally worked as a door man at Staveley Miners Welfare.
Roy socialised with his family and friends, liked doing jigsaws and enjoyed going to his caravan at Skegness with his late wife.
The funeral service will take place on March 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Staveley Methodist Church.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 14, 2019
