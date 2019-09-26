|
Mrs Margaret Rosemary Wright, known as Rose, of Evershill Lane, Morton has passed away peacefully at home, on September 19, 2019.
She was the late wife of Dennis. Rose leaves four children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Morton Church, on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at 2pm, followed by cremation at Swanwick.
No flowers please but donations at the service for Helen's Trust, a small Derbyshire charity that helped care for Rose during her illness.
Funeral directors: S. Hallam and Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Derbyshire (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019