Mrs Rose Ann Smith of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Rose was a devoted mother and grandmother to her sons Christopher, Patrick, Anthony and Paul, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Born in Castleblayney, County Monaghan, Ireland, Rose has been a local resident for 50 years. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother.
Rose liked shopping, watching television and listening to music.
The funeral will take place on 22 February 2019 at 2.00pm at St Patrick and St Bridget Church, Thanet Street, Clay Cross,S45 9JU, followed by Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.50pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
