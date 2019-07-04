Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
13:00
Chesterfield Crematorium Chapel
Brimington
Rosalind Moira Braithwaite

Rosalind Moira Braithwaite Notice
Mrs Rosalind Moira Braithwaite, nee Macmillan and formerly known as Bromley, of Calow, has passed away at home, aged 58.
Born in Chesterfield, Rosalind was a lifelong local resident. She was employed as a health care assistant.
Rosalind was interested in shopping, travel, glitz and glam, holidays, family and friends and caring for others.
Rosalind is survived by her husband Gary Braithwaite, four daughters, one son and nine grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday, 5th July, 2019, at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium Chapel, Brimington, followed by a private burial service.
Funeral directors :Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
