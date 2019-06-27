|
|
|
MANSELL Robert (Bob) On 14th June aged 88 years, peacefully in Birchlands Care Home (Retired City of York Police).
Much loved Husband of Audrey,
Father to Paul & Adrian,
Father-In-Law to Linda, Louise (Paul's Fiancée), Grandad to Jack, Lauren & Holly, Kerry-May, Ruby, Benjamin.
Funeral Service to take place at
York Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.40. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to
Parkinsons UK; a donation box
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 27, 2019
Read More