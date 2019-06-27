Home

Robert Mansell Notice
MANSELL Robert (Bob) On 14th June aged 88 years, peacefully in Birchlands Care Home (Retired City of York Police).
Much loved Husband of Audrey,
Father to Paul & Adrian,
Father-In-Law to Linda, Louise (Paul's Fiancée), Grandad to Jack, Lauren & Holly, Kerry-May, Ruby, Benjamin.
Funeral Service to take place at
York Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.40. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to
Parkinsons UK; a donation box
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 27, 2019
