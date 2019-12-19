Home

Rita Porter Notice
Mrs Rita Porter Dronfield Mrs Rita Porter, of Dronfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of Dronfield for 48 years, she worked at Gunstones Bakery.
Rita leaves her sons Wayne, Dean and Mark, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Keeley, Ryan and Jack.
The funeral service takes place on December 30, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
