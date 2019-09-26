Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:45
Brimington Crematorium
Mrs Rita Elizabeth Law, of Magnolia House, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 69.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Rita worked for a number of years as stewardess at Palterton Miners Welfare, until retiring in 2007.
She loved playing pool, bingo, wordsearches and holidays abroad.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Alan and son Mark. She leaves daughter Tracey and son Wesley, grandchildren Cain, Kelsey and Kyle and sister-in-law Josephine.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
