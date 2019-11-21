|
GILL Reginald (Reg) 4th November 2019, peacefully, after a long illness,
aged 98 years.
Formerly of Doncaster and Staveley and Netherthorpe Grammar School (1933 - 1939).
Beloved husband of Terry,
father of Peter, Paul and Michael,
and much loved grandad to
James and Matthew.
Funeral service to be held at 11 am
on Tuesday 26th November at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Harefield Hospital, may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/reggill.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 24 Clifton Road, Shefford, Beds
SG17 5AE Tel 01462 813 258
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 21, 2019