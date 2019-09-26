|
|
|
Marsden Raymond
(Ray) Of Marlpool (previously Edwinstowe and Bolsover)
Passed away peacefully at
Hayward House, Nottingham on
September 8th 2019, aged 72 years.
Leaves behind loving Partner Angela,
two loving Sons, one Daughter, eight
Grandchildren and a Sister.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 1st October at 11:15
at Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu for various cancer charities.
Further enquiries to be made to The
Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook
Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY.
Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019