Mrs Phyllis Isobell Toon, formerly of North Wingfield and latterly of Tibshelf, has passed away at Holmelea Care Home, Tibshelf, aged 94.
Born in Mansfield, Phyllis was a local resident for 64 years. She worked as a seamstress at Mansfield Hospital until marriage and was later a shopkeeper at DoeLea Stores until she took early retirement.
Until ill health, Phyllis was an active Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and spending time with family and friends.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Alan on October 15 2010. She is survived by daughter Annette, son Andrew, grandchildren Anna, James, William and Alexander, and great-grandson Mackie.
A cremation service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on Thursday August 1 2019 at 1.30pm followed by refreshments at Casa Hotel.
Funeral directors; Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019