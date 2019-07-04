|
Mr Peter Krygier of Unstone has passed away at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, aged 70.
Born in Chesterfield, Peter was a lifelong local resident.
He was managing director of Pumpmaster Concrete Pumping Ltd, he previously worked as an apprentice electrician at Staveley Works, as an electrician at Padley and Venables Service Domestic Appliances and as a self employed domestic appliance engineer.
Peter was a past member of Eckington Sub Aqua Club,was a keen cyclist, skier and walker who enjoyed cruising, Barbados, walking, feeding and entertaining family and friends and gardening under duress.
Peter is survived by his wife Maureen Krygier, son Paul, daughter Sarah, son-in-law (who he thought of as a son) David and three granddaughters who he loved to bits.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on 5th July 2019 at 10.10am.
No flowers are requested with donations to British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors ; Alfred Dunham & Sons Ltd, 56 Snape Hill, Dronfield. (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019