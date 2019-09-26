Home

Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
Peter Grainger

Notice Condolences

Peter Grainger Notice
Mr Peter Frederick Grainger, of Stonegravels, Chesterfield, has passed away at Rutland Manor Nursing Home, Ilkeston, aged 82.
Born at Barlow and a lifelong local resident, Peter worked at G.K.N. for approximately 40 years.
His interests included motorbikes and horse racing
Peter leaves his wife Ann, daughters Sally, Lorraine and Jane, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St Lawrence Church, Barlow, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson Funeral Service, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
