Mr Peter Drury Brampton Mr Peter Drury, of Brampton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born at Hollingwood Common, Chesterfield and a resident of Brampton for the last 55 years, Peter was a fitter at Markham Works, then a fitter at Robinsons until his retirement in 1992.
He was a lifelong fan of cricket, enjoyed football and followed Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday, liked making and flying model aircraft and spending time with his family.
Peter leaves his wife Diana, daughter Jane, grandchildren Alex and Natalia, their partners James and Stefan, great-grandson Theo.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 16, 2019, St Thomas Church, Brampton, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Brimington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
