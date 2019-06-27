|
CROOKS Peter Richard
"Pete" Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Husband of Gill, father of
Richard and Jo.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Susanna's Church, Horsley Woodhouse on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by the interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu made payable to
The Farming Community Network,
may be given at the service or sent c/o
G. E. Simnett & Family
Funeral Directors Ltd
77 Sitwell Street, Spondon,
Derby, DE21 7FH
Tel: 01332 661195.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 27, 2019
