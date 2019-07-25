|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Peter Collins, of The Green Nursing Home, Hasland, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Peter worked as a machine operator at Tube Investments (TI), Chesterfield, until his retirement.
He was interested in watching sport, especially horse racing.
Peter was husband to the late Betty Collins. He is survived by daughters Carolyn and Elizabeth and grandchildren Joel, Lauren, Lucas and Ella.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday August 1, 2019, 12.50pm, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road,Newbold, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019