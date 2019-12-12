|
Mr Peter Boldry Old Whittington Mr Peter Boldry, of Old Whittington, has passed away at Ravensworth Care Home, aged 92.
Born in Bentley and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 90 years, Peter worked for Ambrose, as a heavy plant machine driver, then as a service engineer, retiring in his 70's.
His interests included tropical fish and pond fish, a Sunday dinner pint and Saturday night bingo at the club, spending time with his family.
Peter was predeceased by his wife Betty, he leaves daughter Suzanne Hutton, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 20, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am, followed by a wake at The Olde House, Newbold.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019