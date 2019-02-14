Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:30
Brimington Crematorium,
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Hill

Notice Condolences

Pauline Hill Notice
Mrs Pauline Winifred Hill, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born at St Mary's Nursing Home, Chesterfield, and a lifelong local resident, Pauline worked as a secretary for Henry Boot and Donkins until becoming a housewife and full time mum.
Her interests included knitting, visiting North Wales and cafes.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband Kenneth. She leaves partner Derrick Ingleton, daughters Claire, Louise, Vicky and five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 18, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm, then afterwards at Ringwood Hall.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.