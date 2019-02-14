|
Mrs Pauline Winifred Hill, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born at St Mary's Nursing Home, Chesterfield, and a lifelong local resident, Pauline worked as a secretary for Henry Boot and Donkins until becoming a housewife and full time mum.
Her interests included knitting, visiting North Wales and cafes.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband Kenneth. She leaves partner Derrick Ingleton, daughters Claire, Louise, Vicky and five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 18, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm, then afterwards at Ringwood Hall.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
