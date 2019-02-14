|
Mrs Patricia Anne Mellor, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Patricia was a factory worker for John Smedleys, Matlock, from 1956-1972, a cleaner at Kennings office headquarters and then worked at AGD Post Offices from 1984 until her retirement in 1996.
Her interests included spending time with her family, her Yorkshire Terrier Tara, crossword puzzles, reading magazines and going to town.
Patricia leaves her husband Peter, daughter Pamela, son-in-law Lee and granddaughters Sharna, Rebecca and Kiera.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 19, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
