Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15
Chesterfield Crematorium
Pamela Eyre Notice
Mrs Pamela Gail Gillian Eyre, of Lower Pilsley for the last five years and previously a lifelong resident of Holmewood, has passed away at Sheffield Hallamshire Hospital, aged 59.
Pamela was assistant manager at the Card Factory, Clay Cross.
Her interests included holidays abroad, weekends in Whitby, spending time with family, crosswords and puzzles.
Pamela leaves her husband Richard, daughters Nichola and Jody, and grandchildren Cerys and Cealy.
The funeral service takes place on Friday July 26, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Please wear bright colours to reflect Pam's colourful and bubbly personality. In lieu of flowers donations to Sheffield Hallamshire Neuro Critical Care Unit.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
