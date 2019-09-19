|
|
|
YORK Pam Of Matlock, passed away peacefully at Ashgate Hospice on 11th September 2019. Loving wife of Cliff, much loved mum of Tom, Kei and Nella and adored granny of Linda. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Matlock on Wednesday 25th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pam for
Chesterfield Royal Hospital Macmillan Unit and Myeloma UK may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU. Tel - 01629 582470
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 19, 2019