Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Matlock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam York

Notice Condolences

Pam York Notice
YORK Pam Of Matlock, passed away peacefully at Ashgate Hospice on 11th September 2019. Loving wife of Cliff, much loved mum of Tom, Kei and Nella and adored granny of Linda. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Matlock on Wednesday 25th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pam for
Chesterfield Royal Hospital Macmillan Unit and Myeloma UK may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU. Tel - 01629 582470
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.